Latonya Maria Roach, 32 of Rome, was arrested after she allegedly allowed her 11 year-old son to miss 47 days of school this year.

Reports said that the child has missed 34 days since returning to school in January alone.

Authorities went on to state the child had the truancy issues in the 2015-16 school year.

Roach is charged with mandatory education for children and contributing to the deprivation of a child.