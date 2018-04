Kendra Leighann Mull, 19 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said she lied multiple times to police about her name and date of birth after being found intoxicated .

Police added that she also gave them a fake social security number while being taken into custody.

Reports went on to say that Mull had admitted to drinking champagne and then proceeded to test positive for consuming alcohol.

Mull is charged with giving police a fake name and possession of alcohol by minor.