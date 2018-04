Madeleine Margareet Sharp, 19 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they pulled her over for not having tag lights and in the process leading police to find drugs.

Reports said that she was pulled over on Martha Berry Blvd when police said they detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside. A search of the vehicle led police to find marijuana and Xanax pills.

Sharp is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and tail light requirement.