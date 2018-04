The Rome Police Department has asked for the community’s help in identifying one of two men involved in a shooting incident earlier this month.

According to reports shots were fired in the area of Kingston Avenue and Perkins Street at around 6 p.m. on April 6.

The men were apparently firing handguns at one another.

No one was reported injured in the exchange.

If you can identify the man, contact detective Aaron Thacker at (706) 238-5126.