Rome Men Found with Multiple Drugs at Softball Field

Two Rome men, Anthony Trey Davis, 37, and Phillip Richard Osborne, 33, were arrested at the Krannert Softball Fields after police said they had numerous bags of drugs inside their vehicle.

Reports said that police found two bags of meth, DAB marijuana, marijuana, and multiple pipes for smoking drugs.

Both are charged with possession of meth, possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug related objects.

Osborne is additionally charged with possession of marijuana.