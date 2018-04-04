Rome Mans Threatens 2 with Liquor Bottle, Pours Catsup on Bed and Spits on Police

Jesmon Jermaine Smith, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he swung a liquor bottle at two victims placing them in fear of their safety.

Reports added that Smith then used catsup to damage the victim’s bed before allegedly kicking the screen out of a window.

Police said that Smith also threatened officers by saying that he would “show them who he really was when he was out of handcuffs”.

Reports went on to state that he said he would “catch the officers outside” and he that he knew where they lived.

Smith in addition is accused of jumping out of a second story window and fleeing on foot in an effort to avoid arrest. After being captured Smith is accused of spitting and yelling at police

Smith is charged with two counts simple assault, two counts criminal trespass, obstruction of police, terroristic threats and acts, and disorderly conduct.