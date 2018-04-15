Rome Man Tries to Murder Two Police Officers

Joseph Steven Phillips, 40 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he led them on a chase for over 3 miles on GA 140 back in January after attempting to murder them.

Reports said that officers were attempting to serve a warrant on Phillips at a home on Gentry Road when he fled the scene, in the process trying to hit two of them with his truck.

Police stated that Phillips then turned the truck around and came at them a second time at an accelerated speed.

Phillips is charged with five counts obstruction of police officers, two counts aggravated assault on a police officer, reckless conduct and speeding.