Rome Man Runs Traffic Light, Found with Ecstasy, Meth and Marijuana

Jordge Luis Morales, 34 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they found ecstasy, meth and marijuana during a traffic search after he allegedly ran a redlgiht.

Reports added that a quantity of Xanax was found under the drivers seat.

The stop was conducted at the intersection of Martha Berry Blvd and Veterans Memorial Highway.

Morales is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of drug related objects, possession of schedule IV drugs and drugs not in original container.