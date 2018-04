Malachi Dustin Chandler, 21 of Piedmont, was arrested this week after police said they found him to be in possession of marijuana after running a red light.

Police said that they stopped Chandler at the intersection of Shorter and Redmond Circle and discovered that he had bene driving on a suspended license.

A search of Chandler led police to find the marijuana.

Chandler is charged with possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and failure to obey traffic control devices.