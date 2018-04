Anthony Jerome Garrett, 29 of Rome, was arrested after police said he gave them a false name during a traffic stop at the intersection of Shorter Avenue and Horseleg Creek.

Reports went on to say that after it was discovered that he gave them a fake name police found marijuana in his vehicle. It was also discovered that he had been driving on a suspended license.

Garrett is charged with possession of marijuana, giving false information to police and driving on a suspended license.