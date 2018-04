Lamar Brandon Gaston, 30 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he held a 25 year-old woman against her will inside a home on Dodd Blvd.

Reports went on to say he then “caused her bodily harm” while in the presence of two children.

Police added that Gaston also destroyed a TV stand belonging to the victim.

Gaston is charged with false imprisonment, battery, criminal trespass and two counts cruelty to children.