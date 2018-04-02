Rome Man Harasses Woman for Months, Finally Attacks Her

Briones Llorente Barnett, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he harassed a woman for months before he made physical contact with the victim, leaving marks on her forearm back on March 22.

Reports said that Barnett had been told to stay away from the woman’s residence before showing up and attacking her.

Police added that the harassing phone calls and text messages went on for months with the purpose of getting the victim to have sex with him.

Barnett is charged with battery, harassment and criminal trespass.