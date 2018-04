Joshua James Usry, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said they found him hiding in the dark behind a convenience store on Martha Berry Blvd.

Reports stated that a search of Usry led police to found a syringe containing suspected meth in his pocket.

He also told police that he was hiding in the dark in order to drink alcohol and was planning on getting high.

Usry is charged with loitering and possession of meth.