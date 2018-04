Danny Edward Easterwood, 44 of Rome, was arrested after authorities said they found him hiding under the backseat of a van with drugs.

Reports said that a search led police to find methamphetamine, marijuana and a glass smoking pipe.

He was taken in custody at a location on Cedar Avenue.

Easterwood is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and two counts contempt of superior court.