Rome Man Found with Dozens of Marijuana Plants Growing on Porch

Gregory Lyle Epperson, 51 of Lindale, was arrested this week after a domestic dispute on US 27 led police to find 40 marijuana plants sitting on a porch at a home on Chubb Road.
Reports stated that Epperson was engaged in a fight with a truck driver and his wife back on April 6th. Police went on to say that before they arrived Epperson ran from the scene. The officer proceeded to have Epperson’s truck towed to his home and began to search the property for him. While at the home the officer noticed dozens of marijuana plants sitting in plastic cups on the porch.
The plants were taken into custody and destroyed.
Epperson was arrested on Sunday and charged with felony manufacturing marijuana and misdemeanor simple battery.