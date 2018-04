An employee of TJ Maxx, Federico Salcedo, 38 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly allowed another man to steal over $4,000 in merchandise.

Reports said that Salcedo allowed a co-defender, identified as Guadalupe Lazcano, not pay for certain items while paying for others. Reports said that approximately $4,032.00 was stolen from November 20, 2017 to April 1, 2018

Salcedo is charged with felony theft by taking