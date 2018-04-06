Rome Man Arrested After Stalking and Shooting Gun at Women

Brian Keith Lambert, 27 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he pointed a gun at his 17 year-old girlfriend and her sister before pulling the trigger and firing a shot at the ground.

Reports added that Lambert had been following her and showing up to see her against her will over a period of time. The victim also told police that she had repeatedly been getting unsolicited calls and text from Lambert.

Police said an infant child witnessed the assault occur.

The incident occurred at a home on Shoreline Drive.

Lambert is charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children, stalking and reckless conduct.