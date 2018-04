Cody Lee Barron, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he attempted to influence a witness to drop theft charges against him.

Reports said that that Barron offered a man $500 in cash and return a stolen truck in an effort to drop charges against him.

The incident occurred back on March 22, 2016

Barron is charged with influencing a witness, theft by shoplifting and bondsman off a bond.