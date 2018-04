Richard Alan Broome, 36 of Rome, was arrested after he was allegedly found stalking a 74 year-old woman at her home on 1st Street.

Reports stated that when police arrived on scene he told police that he knew he was not allowed within 300 feet of the victim. Police went on to say that a search of Broome turned up a meth pipe containing the suspected drug.

Broome is charged with aggravated stalking, possession of meth and possession of drug related objects.