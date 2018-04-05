Rome Man Burglarizes Home, Beats Woman as she Slept, Attacks her Child

Deonte Montreal Donaldson, 28 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he kicked a door to a home on Harper Avenue in and proceeded to a bedroom where he began to hit a 31 year-old woman in the head as she slept.

Police stated that the victim’s 11 year-old son came into the bed room and attempted to help his mother. It was then Donaldson allegedly began to choke and bite the child as he tried to help get the suspect off of his mother.

Three other children were also in the home and attempted to help the victim.

Reports went on to say that Donaldson eventually fled the scene, but took the victim’s cellphone in the process.

Reports added that the victim suffered cuts, swelling and bruising to her head.

The incident occurred on February 18th at 6:27 am.

Donaldson is charged with two counts first degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit a felony, theft by taking, criminal damage to property, four counts cruelty to children in the third degree, cruelty to children causing excessive physical or mental pain, three counts aggravated assault, two counts battery and parole violation.