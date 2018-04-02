Rome Man Beats Woman in Mouth in front of Child

Ulric Demond Allen Jr, 23 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he hit a 24 year-old woman in the mouth in front of a child.
Reports said that the woman suffered visible injury.
Allen is charged with battery and cruelty to children.
