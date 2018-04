Bradley Scot Roberts, 41 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said he hit a 56 year-old man in the face before getting his cellphone and slamming it to the ground.

Reports said that Roberts caused the victim to suffer a swollen left eye and busted nose after hitting him multiple times.

Police added that Roberts broke the victim’s cellphone after slamming it to the ground.

The incident occurred at a home on Harvey Street.

Roberts is charged with battery and criminal trespass.