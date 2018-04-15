Rome Man Attacks Another with Baseball Bat

Jerry Kevin Evans, 52 of Rome, was arrested this week after he allegedly drove to the home of a 49 year-old man and when he answered the door he grabbed him by the throat and pulled him outside.

Reports stated that the victim was drug for at least 20 feet and in the process preventing him from breathing. Evans is then accused of telling the victim that he was going to kill his wife.

Evans is also accused of breaking the victims fence.

After being taken into custody Evans is accused of hitting a victim with a baseball bat in the head.

Evans is charged with aggravated battery against a police officer, aggravated assault, passing in a no passing zone, attempting to elude police, DUI, criminal trespass, battery and terroristic threats.