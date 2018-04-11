Rome Man Arrested for String of Floyd County Burglaries and Break-Ins

A third person has been arrested for the burglary of an Armuchee home, as well as the break in of several vehicles around Floyd County. James Colby Ray, 22 of Silver Creek, was arrested this week after an investigation revealed he was allegedly involved with two women in breaking into a home on Windrush Drive in Armuchee.

Police added that the suspects stole a computer and firearms.

On the same day they also allegedly burglarized a home on West Troutman Road. There numerous articles of clothing and jewelry were taken.

He is also accused of breaking into five automobiles taking items such as checks, paperwork and more.

Ray was captured in Anderson, South Carolina and transported to Rome Tuesday

Ray is charged with two counts of burglary, five counts of entering an automobile to commit a theft and probation violation.

PREVIOUS

An Adairsville woman, Senia Maria Dotson, 28, who was accused of burglarizing an Armuchee home is now facing five new charges.

Reports said that Dotson aided another in breaking into 5 vehicles when she provided the transportation to another suspect.

Dotson is charged with five counts party to a crime of entering an automobile with intent to commit a theft.

PREVIOUS April 4, 2018

A second person has been arrested in relation to a home burglary near Armuchee High School. Senia Marie Dotson, 28 of 96 Shamrock Way in Adairsville, was jailed this week for burglarizing a home on Windrush Drive.

Reports said that Dotson, and at least one other person, broke into the home and stole numerous items including firearms and a computer.

She is also accused of burglarizing a home on West Troutman Road on the same day.

In that burglary she is accused of stealing clothing and jewelry.

Dotson is charged with first degree burglary.

Previous:

Sherona Renee Selman, 38 of Rome, was arrested after police said her vehicle got stuck in a yard while trying to leave after burglarizing a home at 21 Windrush Drive.

Reports said that Selman loaded her truck with the victim’s belongings and while attempting to drive away her truck got stuck in the yard .

Numerous stolen items were located in the suspect’s truck.

Damage to the home and yard were well over $500.

Selman is charged with burglary, theft by taking and criminal damage to property.