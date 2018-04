Perry Lee Barnes Jr, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he stole two guns from a man on Old Bells Ferry Road in February.

Reports stated that Barnes stole a Browning A-bolt rifle and a Heritage Rough Rider revolver before taking them to pawn shops to sell.

Barnes was arrested in Polk County and transported to Floyd County to face the charges.

Barnes is charged with felony theft by taking and felony theft by deception.