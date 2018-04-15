Rome Man Arrested for Murdering 2 Year-old Child

A 38 year-old Rome man, Hassan Shareef Rashad, is now facing a murder charge after police said a 2 year- old child he attacked has died.

Reports added that a 5 year-old child witnessed the attack occur.

Rashad is charged with murder and cruelty to children.

Previous

Hassan Shareef Rashad, 38 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he attempted to murder an unidentified victim at an apartment on Dodd Blvd.

Reports said that he beat the victim until :rendering their body useless”.

Rashad is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and driving on a suspended license.