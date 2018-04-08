Rome Man Arrested For Driving on Private Lot, Takes Meth into Jail

Jason Kirk Johnson, 33 of Rome, was jailed over the weekend after police said they pulled him over for driving on a private lot. Report said that Johnson was found to be in possession of marijuana, scales and containers after failing to stop for police.

Authorities went on to say that while being searched at the Floyd County Jail he was found in possession of bags of meth he was attempting to conceal.

Johnson is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, the possession, distribution or sale of marijuana, crossing the guard line with drugs, possession of marijuana, failure to yield for emergency vehicles, driving on private property and driving without license.