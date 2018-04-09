Rome Man Arrested for Destroying Girl’s Table

Jacob Skyler Stanley, 20 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said he damaged a 19 year-old woman’s table at a home on Sycamore Street.
Police stated that Stanley caused under $500 in damages.
Stanley is charged with criminal trespass.
