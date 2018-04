Larry Eugene Cordle II, 28 of Rome, was jailed this week after he allegedly attacked two police officers at a location on Knollwood Drive.

Police said that Cordle bit an officer on the right hand and then proceeded to kick another in the leg.

The incident came after police said he damaged the door to a a home and damaging a filing cabinet.

Cordle is charged with battery, two counts of felony obstruction and criminal trespass.