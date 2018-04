Anthony Howard Eslinger, 30 of Silver Creek, was arrested after police said he held a woman against her will at a home on Crossridge Drive.

Authorities stated that he also called 911 and lied to dispatch.

Police added that while placing Eslinger in custody he physically attacked two officers.

Eslinger is charged with false imprisonment, simple battery, four felony counts obstruction of police, unlawful conduct during a 911 call.