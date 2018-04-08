Rome High Releases New Graduation Changes

On May 19, 2018 Rome High will be holding the school’s annual graduation for all Rome High seniors at Barron Stadium. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m.

Since last year, a few significant modifications have been made to the overall graduation procedure. This year’s senior class will walk the stage in new custom caps and gowns, all embroidered with Rome High’s crest, a first for graduates.

Because of the event taking place at Barron Stadium, there will be no limit as to whom each graduate can invite to the occasion. In case of rain, students will then be granted seven tickets for family members, as the ceremony will move inside to the Forum where graduates walked in years past.

“I’m thrilled, as this year’s service will be my first graduation ceremony here at Rome High School. All of our faculty and staff are so excited about it, because we recognize that we are sending 350-plus kids into the real world who are equipped with the knowledge and skills to help them excel at whatever path that they choose to take,” said Dr. Holland.

Preceding graduation, Rome High School’s Baccalaureate Service will take place on Sunday, May 13th at Fellowship Baptist Church in Rome.