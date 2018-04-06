Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation to host MLB’s 2018 Jr. Home Run Derby

Major League Baseball ® Jr. Home Run Derby™(Jr. HRD™) provides players across the country an opportunity to participate in an exciting home run hitting contest. Jr. HRD™ is a FREE national program for boys and girls 14 years of age and under. The program includes three levels of competition, with top performers from the Local level advancing to Regional level and ultimately, the National Finals prior to the Major League Baseball® Home Run Derby® during MLB ® All-Star Week.

“This is a great opportunity for players to come and show their skills. It’s exciting to see that the top players can advance to the National Finals and be televised during All-Star Week. It would be fantastic to have some players representing Rome at this event!” says Stephen Kostoff, Sports Coordinator at Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation and organizer of this event. The event will take place at the Upper Alto Fields located at 1014 Burnett Ferry Rd SW, Rome, GA 30165.

To register for this FREE event, visit rfpra.com. On-site registration will be available on April 11th. The age control date is July 17, 2018 so please make sure to bring a birth certification to verify the child’s age. For more information about the event, contact Stephen Kostoff at kostoffs@floydcountyga.org.