Rome & Floyd County Lead the Fight for a World Without Cancer Through Relay For Life Event

On April 20, 2018, over 500 participants will join together at the annual Relay For Life of Rome & Floyd County at Ridge Ferry Park to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle. The event starts at 4 pm with Kamikaze Dali on stage, survivor dinners at 4:30 & 6:45 and the Survivor Walk at 6pm. Please note, there are absolutely NO PETS allowed of any kind due to survivors actively receiving treatment.

Stephanie Nichols, Captain of Team Queen Beez and co-founder of the JD Memorial Golf Tournament says, “I have been involved with Relay For Life for about 12 years now. Cancer doesn’t judge. It doesn’t care about race, gender, religion, politics, or age, everyone is at risk. We won’t stop until we find a cure for this dreaded disease.”

The American Cancer Society is the cause fighting cancer on every front; standing shoulder to shoulder with cancer patients and those supporting them. Last year, 2.7 million participants in the U.S. raised more than $279 million at more than 3,500 events to help beat our biggest rival. Funds raised help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer – from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness.

Local cancer survivor Bayley Whittle understands first-hand how vital these services are. “Don’t dwell on how bad your situation is, instead find your silver-lining, that one good thing you have going on and build from that! Center your life around it! Having a support system, whether it’s friends, family or members in your community through ACS, helps tremendously”

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer.

In addition to the support of the community, Relay For Life of Rome & Floyd County is also supported by many local businesses and organizations. This year’s sponsors include: Redmond Regional Medical Center, Parker Systems, NorX Inc, Farrell’s Frame & Design, The Herb Shop, Martin Marietta, TEC, The Pool Store, Heritage Nissan, Heritage Auto Group, Meggitt, Scott

Logistics, Courtesy Ford, Nina’s Share-A-Bear, and Garden Lakes Realty, Rome Floyd Parks & Recreation, and TaxSlayer.

Together, we can beat our biggest rival. Join or donate to the Relay For Life of Rome & Floyd County. Visit RelayForLife.org , or on Facebook & Instagram username @ACSRelayForLifeFloydCountyGA.