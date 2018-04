Charvish Darnell Dargin, 24 of Rome, was jailed this week after police said he intended to murder two people.

Police stated that Dargin pointed a gun at two people and yelled ” you’re going to die tonight”.

The incident occurred at East 15th and Strand Streets just before Midnight Monday.

Dargin is charged with two counts  aggravated assault, two counts terroristic threats, two counts pointing a gun at another and possession of a firearm by  convicted felon.