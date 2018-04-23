Rome Couple Arrested After Altercation, Man Tries to Hide and Destroy Drugs

A Rome couple, Ashley Mack Mitchell, 20, and Rodney Cruz Mitchell, 29, after an argument became physical at a home on Acorn Road.

Reports said that Rodney grabbed and threw Ashley to the ground. Officials stated that she suffered marks around her neck as well as redness on her left hip.

Police added that while searching the home Rodney ran away from the scene and tried to hide and destroy suspected meth and schedule II pills.

Ashley is accused of also hitting Rodney in the face, resulting in his lip being busted open.

Ashley Mitchell is charged with battery.

Rodney Cruz Mitchel is charged with battery, tampering with evidence, obstruction of law enforcement, drugs not in original container, possession of meth, and possession of a schedule II controlled substance