Rome Area Council for the Arts Honors Chiaha Harvest Fair

The Rome Area Council for the Arts Board of Directors has named the Chiaha Harvest Fair as the 2018 winner of the R.A.C.A. (Rome Arts Champion Award). The Rome Arts Champion Award was established in 2012 to be given to annually to an organization or individual that has demonstrated the highest level of unselfish service to the Greater Rome community through the Arts. Nominees are submitted by RACA members and voted on by the Board of Directors each year. The award is presented at RACA’s spring event, Firefly Fling, which is being held this year on April 20th on the grounds of the Sara Hightower Regional Library and site of the future RACA Amphitheater and Arts Exhibition Space. Former winners include: Susan Gilbert Harvey, Oak Hill Museum, and Evie McNiece.

“Rome and Floyd County are so blessed to have an organization like Chiaha serving the artistic community” said Mandy Maloney, RACA Executive Director. “They have been arts champions for our citizens, artists, and children for many, many years and we are thankful for the work they do.”

The Chiaha Guild is the group of hard working people that having been organizing the Chiaha Harvest Fair annually since 1964 and is responsible for the disbursement of funds for various arts education programs and initiatives. The mission of the Chiaha Guild of Arts and Crafts is to support arts and art education in the Rome/Floyd Community. The fair is held each year in October and is always a toe tappin’, cider sippin, fun-for-everyone arts festival!

“We are so honored to have our festival recognized by RACA. Since Connie Conn first started the Chiaha Harvest Fair over 50 years ago, our board has shared the goal of show casing and supporting the arts in our area” said Monica Sheppard, Chiaha Co-Executive Director. “It has been a joy to watch the growth of the Rome arts community over the years, and we look forward to another 50 years of playing a small part in a big picture of support of the arts.”

For tickets to this year’s Firefly Fling, please visit www.romearts.org/about/fire-fly-fling-2018

The Rome Area Council for the Arts (RACA) is a 501(c) 3 non-profit community arts organization that was founded in 1976. RACA’s Mission is to enrich the Greater Rome Community through the unifying and compelling power of the arts. RACA fulfills its Mission by providing advocacy for area artists and arts organizations and by supporting a dynamic community-based arts environment through arts programming, education, promotion, and community outreach.