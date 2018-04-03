Romans Found with Drugs at Ashland Park Apartments

Three Romans, ,Elena Morae Blitch, 34, Brandon Shane Coker, 29, and Tonya Michelle Wheat, 43, were arrested at Ashland Park apartments on numerous drug charges after police said that while executing a search warrant the suspects were actively smoking drugs.

Police added that they also located additional marijuana, numerous glass smoking pipes containing meth residue, numerous prescription pills that were not prescribed to the suspects, grinders and bags of drugs.

All three are charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.