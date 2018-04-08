Ringgold Couple Leaves Drugs, More Items for Floyd Prison Inmate

A Ringgold couple, Frank Lynn Giles 60, and Brenda Lynn Giles, 63, were jailed in Rome over the weekend after police said they allegedly trespassed at the Rome Civic Center in order to leave drugs and other items for an inmate.

Reports said that the Giles placed the drugs in firewood that was inside a firewood holding area.

Along with the drugs, police said they found eight pairs of socks, under armor shorts five packs of cigarettes, three lighters, pills and several plastic baggies.

Reports added that the items were placed there for their son who is an inmate at the Floyd County Prison.

Both are charged with criminal trespass and items prohibited for possession by an inmate.