Parole Hearing For Judith Ann Neely Set For Next Month

The brutal killing of a thirteen-year-old girl, thirty-five years ago resulted in a murder conviction for Judith Ann Neely. Neely was originally sentenced to die for the 1982 brutal slaying of Lisa Ann Millican in DeKalb County. Neely is now set for a possible shot at freedom next month.

A parole hearing for Neelley has been set for May 23 in Montgomery. Millican’s family is trying to organize protests to urge the board to deny parole.

In late September 1982, Neelley kidnapped the child from the Riverbend Mall in Rome and took her to a motel room for her husband Alvin to rape. After several days, Neelley took Lisa to Little River Canyon outside Fort Payne where she injected Lisa six times with liquid drain cleaner in a botched attempt to kill her.

After that didn’t work, Neelley led Lisa to the rim of the gorge where she shot her in the back and shoved her into the canyon.

Neely’s death penalty conviction was commuted to life in prison.

Cassie Nicole Millican is the sister-in-law of the murder victim. Millican told AM 1180 “We are angry that Judith Neelley is given the chance at a life she denied Lisa. We actively implore everyone to write letters of protest. If your close, show up and protest. Judith should never get to see the light of day among civilized people.”

Millican says people can visit her Facebook Page for more information and updates. You can find a link Here

