Update: One Dead in Gordon County Shooting

The person killed last night in the incident on Rock Creek Road was identified as David Tucker, age 44, 2609 Rock Creek Road. He was shot and killed at the home of a relative where he’d appeared uninvited, and threatening another family member. According to statements from witnesses and corroborated by physical evidence at the scene, Tucker was shot and killed as he was attempting to burn the occupied home. The investigation indicated that the act was in self defense and defense of a third party, and no charges have been filed.

At about 10:45pm Wednesday night Gordon County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a private residence in the Rock Creek community in response to the report of a shooting.

Deputies and state troopers from the local GSP post responded. One person was confirmed dead.

No one is at large, and additional information will be forthcoming when it is available.