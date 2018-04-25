New Cellphone Law While Driving Passes House and Senate

The Rome Police Department issued a statement Wednesday regarding the passing of House Bill 673, which would require drivers to use hands-free technology when using cell phones and other electronic devices while driving.

The law states that while operating a motor vehicle eon any highway of the state, drivers are prohibited from the following activities with a wireless or stand-alone electronic device.

Prohibited

*Physically holding or supporting a wireless telecommunications device or stand-alone electronic device (for example, an iPod) with any part of the body,. *Writing, sending or reading any text-based communication, including a text message, instant message, e-mail or internet data while holding your device. (This does not apply to voice-based communication that are converted to a text message or the use of the device for navigation). *Watching a video or movie other than watching data related to the navigation of your vehicle (i.e., your mapping app or GPS screen). *Recording a video.

This law does not apply when the driver is:

* reporting a traffic accident

*an employee or contractor of a utility service provider who is acting within the scope of their employment while responding to an emergency.

*a law enforcement officer, firefighter, emergency medical personnel, ambulance driver or other first responder during the performance of their duty.

Persons convicted of this code shall be guilty of a misdemeanor

1st conviction – $50 fine and 1 point on license

2nd conviction – $100 fine – 2 points on license

3rd or more – $150 fine – 3 points on license

The law provides one caveat for first time offenders. If the individual appears before court and priovides the court a devise or proof of purchase of a device that would allow the individual to comply with the law the person hall be not guilty.

The bill has passed both the senate and house and only requires the Governor’s signature.

It is expected that the law will go into effect July 1, 2017.