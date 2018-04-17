National Gas Price Average Hits Highest Price Since Summer 2015

At $2.71, gas prices are at their most expensive point in nearly three years and continue to climb. On the week, the national average increased a nickel. Motorists in six west coast states are paying more than $3/gallon. Across the country, only 27 percent of gas stations are selling gas for $2.50 or less.

“Expensive crude oil prices, unrest in the Middle East, strong domestic demand, record production rates and global oil supply surplus have created the perfect storm to drive spring gas prices toward new heights,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “Consumers can expect gas prices to increase another 5 to 10 cents this season, but the national average is not expected to reach the $3 mark.”

Today’s gas price average is 18-cents more than a month ago and 30-cents more than a year ago.

“AAA forecast that two-thirds of the 88 million families taking vacation this summer plan to drive to their destination. With more expensive gas prices on the horizon, travelers should plan now for the additional costs,” added Casselano.

Quick Stats

The nation’s top 10 largest increases from one year ago are: California (+55 cents), Utah (+54 cents), Hawaii (+50 cents), Idaho (+49 cents), Arizona (+45 cents), Nevada (+43 cents), Oregon (+38 cents), Georgia (+36 cents), Indiana (+35 cents) and Tennessee (+34 cents).

are: California (+55 cents), Utah (+54 cents), Hawaii (+50 cents), Idaho (+49 cents), Arizona (+45 cents), Nevada (+43 cents), Oregon (+38 cents), Georgia (+36 cents), Indiana (+35 cents) and Tennessee (+34 cents). The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets are: Oklahoma ($2.43), Arkansas ($2.44), Missouri ($2.45). Mississippi ($2.46), Louisiana ($2.47), South Carolina ($2.48), Alabama ($2.49), Kansas ($2.49), Texas ($2.49) and Minnesota ($2.51).

South and Southeast

Excluding New Mexico ($2.63), Georgia ($2.64) and Florida ($2.62), all states in the South and Southeast region are paying the cheapest gas prices in the country. At $2.43, Oklahoma has the lowest gas price average in the country, which is 29-cents more expensive than the lowest price average this time last year, which was held by South Carolina ($2.14).

With a 7-cent jump, Georgia and Texas tied for the region’s largest increase on the week.

The EIA reports a decline in stocks for a second week in the South and Southeast with inventories dropping 1.5 million bbl – the largest decrease of all regions. Overall, total inventories register at 82 million bbl.