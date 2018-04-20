Ms. Jennifer Leah Davis Pollack, age 61, of Centre, AL, passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at her residence.

Ms. Pollack was born in Cedartown, GA on July 6, 1956, daughter of Doyce Davis and the late Margaret Duke Davis, who preceded her in death on August 14, 2004. She was a graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale and attended West Georgia College and Berry College before receiving her Associate Degree in Business from Coosa Valley Technical Institute. Prior to her becoming disabled, she was employed with the State of Georgia, Georgia Technology Authority. Her sole purpose in life was loving and caring for her son and her feline companion, “Kitty.”

Survivors include her son, Christopher Erik Owen Kennedy, and his fiancée, Jessica Waldrop, Silver Creek; a grandson, Elijah Rakestraw, Silver Creek; her father, Doyce Davis, and his wife, Mattie, Rome; a sister, Nina Belflower, Rome; 2 nieces, Courtney Belflower, Marysville, WA, and Lacey Belflower, and her sons, Maddox and Ian, Douglasville, GA.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 22, 2018, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson

& Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Ms. Julie Brown will officiate.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 3pm until the service hour.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness, 3803

N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203, or to A. S. P. C. A., 424 E. 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.