Mrs. Shirley Ruth Goodwin Honea Smith, age 83, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, April 29, 2018, at a local health care facility.

Mrs. Smith was born in Athens, TN on April 26, 1935, daughter of the late William Thomas Goodwin and the late Bertie Reeps Goodwin. She had been a member of the North Broad Baptist Church and a long time active member of the church choir. At the time of her death she was a member of the Enon Baptist Church. Prior to her retirement, she owned and operated Flowers by Shirley from 1978 until 2003. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by Bobby Herschel Honea.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Donna Ruth Honea Allred, Rome, and Angela Honea Huey and her husband, John, Silver Creek; her grandchildren, Victoria Michele Allred Edwards, William Blake Butler, Jonathan Kyle Huey, Jacqueline Nicole Allred, Joshua Mason Huey and Matthew Emmett Huey; several aunts and cousins also survive.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, from 1pm until 2pm. A private graveside service will be held later in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Fifth Avenue Nursing Home and special nurses and friends for their outstanding care and comfort.

