Mrs. Mary Lou Hulsey Buffington, age 89, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at her residence.

Mrs. Buffington was born on July 16, 1928, in Cherokee County, GA, daughter of the late Tommy Roland Hulsey and the late Trannie Atkinson Hulsey. She grew up in Cherokee and Bartow Counties. Mrs. Buffington married her husband, Edward Henry Buffington, on August 1, 1949, and they lived in the Bartow County area until they moved to Rome in 1964. She was out-going, a spit fire and a big flirt. Granny loved to talk on the phone, laugh, cut up with everyone, and listen to blue grass and old country music. She enjoying working in her flower garden and cooking for family and friends. Granny and Granddaddy also enjoyed going camping and fishing. She was lovingly remembered as always one to count on to take care of you when sickness occurred (she was the first there and the last to leave). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters, and by a grandson, Jeremy Selman.

Survivors include her husband, Edward Henry Buffington, Rome; four children, Roy Buffington (Esther), Aragon, Kathy Bray (Michael), Calhoun, Ricky Buffington (Delene), Rome, Amber Birdsong, Rome; eleven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at 11:00 AM in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Pastor Max Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday at 10:30 AM and include: Kevin Bray, Matt Buffington, Jason Buffington, Zack Birdsong, Nic Bray and Chris Patterson.