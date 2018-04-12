Mrs. Helen Hayes Lanier, age 84, of Taylorsville, GA passed away Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in a Bartow County medical center.

Mrs. Lanier was born March 4, 1934 in Dallas, GA, a daughter of the late James E. Hayes and Nellie Brown Hayes. She grew up in the Yorkville area, but had lived most of her life in Taylorsville, GA. Helen had been a member of Taylorsville Baptist Church for 68 years. She was also a member of the Stilesboro Improvement Club. She enjoyed reading and watching Atlanta Braves baseball. Mrs. Lanier was preceded in death by her husband, James (Red) Lanier, to whom she was married on May 26, 1951.

Survivors include a daughter: Janet Queen (Johnnie) of Cartersville; a son: Rusty Lanier (Lynn) of Taylorsville; grandchildren: Ron Gore (Amy), Rob Gore (Amy), Jennifer Roberson (Shaun), and Jamie Lanier; great-grandchildren: Austin Gore, Hallie Gore, Mason Roberson, and Grayson Roberson; and one brother: Bobby Gene Hayes (Gail). A number of nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 13, 2018, at 11:00 AM at Taylorsville Baptist Church, with Rev. Rob Gore and Rev. Ricky Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the Taylorsville Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Harris presiding. Mrs. Lanier will lie instate from 10:00 AM until the funeral hour on Friday.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Ron Gore, Rob Gore, Jamie Lanier, Austin Gore, Shaun Roberson, and Mitchell Bagley. Honorary pallbearers will include: Jason Nelson, Larry Lanier, Ricky Woods, Joe Tilley, and Doug Harris.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5 until 8 PM at Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home.

The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for the funeral of Mrs. Helen Hayes Lanier.