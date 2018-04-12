Mrs. Frankie Moore, 80, of Taylorsville, died on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at her residence.

A native of Bartow County, born on January 26, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Willie Ray and Tamer Wilson Ray. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bobby Lee Moore of 63 years; and siblings, Milton Ray and Hazel Ray.

She is survived by her children, Bobby G. and Linda Moore (who was also her primary care giver) and Terrie L. and Tom Young; her grandchildren, Jason and Merelen Simpson, Chris Simpson and Blake Moore; her great-grandchildren, Victoria and Taylor Simpson; and siblings, Sarah Hicks, Willie Ray, Jr. and Mickey Ray.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 13, 2018 in the chapel of Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services with The Reverend Keith Willard officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 – 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Miller, Connie Garland, David Duncan, Ricky Johnson, Charles Hyde and Andy Simpson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their care and especially her nurse, Kevin Kincannon for your kindness and loving way of treatment.

Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Frankie Moore; please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share a memory or to leave a condolence message.