Mrs. Eunice Stamey Birdsong, age 89, of Lindale, passed away on Sunday, April 29, 2018, at her residence.

Mrs. Birdsong was born in Lindale, Georgia on May 5, 1928, daughter of the late Will Stamey and the late Ruth Faulkner Stamey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Dorsey Birdsong, Jr., on January 16, 2015, and by a daughter, Mary Kathryn Birdsong. Mrs. Birdsong was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was a devoted homemaker who faithfully cared for her husband until his death.

Survivors include a son, William D. “Bill” Birdsong, III and his wife, Ardith, of Lindale; four grandchildren, Merritt Birdsong, Zachary Birdsong, Jessica Birdsong Anderson and James Turner; seven great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 3, 2018, at 10:30am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Rafael Carballo and Deacon Stuart Neslin officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary’s Memorial Gardens.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.