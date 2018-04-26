Mrs. Donna Misti Brownlow Kirkland, age 44, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Misti was born in Rome, Georgia on December 4, 1973, daughter of Roger Dale Brownlow and Nellie Lucas Goble. She was preceded in death by her step-dad, Joseph H. Goble, III, by her mother-in-law, Martha Kirkland, and by her grandparents, Henry & Dorothy Brownlow and Sonny & Martha Lucas. Misti worked as an Optician for Vision One in Emerson and was furthering her education to become an Optometrist. She was active in the GRP Mafia dirt track racing team #04.

Survivors include her husband, David Addison Kirkland, to whom she was married on September 18, 1999; a son, Timothy Blake Puckett and his wife, Kelsey, Rome; her mother, Nellie Goble, Talking Rock; her father, Roger Dale Brownlow and his wife, Ruby, Centre, AL; father-in-law, James W. Kirkland, Rome; two brothers, Shannon Cordle and his wife, Brandy, Aragon and Shane Cordle, Rome; sister-in-law, Jamie Lambert and her husband, Jamey, Rome; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 28, 2018, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Chris Edwards and the Rev. Don Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 5 until 8pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home on Saturday at 1:30pm and include: Active: Shannon Cordle, Shane Cordle, Scott Brownlow, Steve Allen, Jason Cross and Matt Gordon. Honorary: Trippe Hobbs, T. J. Choat, Richard Ledford, Chris Beck, Billy Dean, Cody Dean and Richard Dean.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.