Mrs. Connie Sartin Mull, age 60, of Silver Creek, passed away on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Mull was born in Rome, Georgia on July 18, 1957, daughter of Rachel Dover Sartin and the late Hugo Sartin. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robby Hugo Sartin. Mrs. Mull worked for several years for the Floyd County Board of Education as a bus driver and a school nutrition worker. She was a member of the Euharlee Baptist Church in Aragon.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Randall Mull, to whom she was married on March 26, 1976; a daughter, Paige Dempsey, Silver Creek; a son, Jonathan Mull, Aragon; a granddaughter, Chansley Dempsey, Silver Creek; her mother, Rachel Sartin, Lindale; a sister, Cindy East and her husband, Rev. Tim East, Rome; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 27, 2018, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Tim East and the Rev. Tyler Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 10:30am and include: Jonathan Mull, Drew East, Jeremy East, Mike Mull, Jason Dempsey, Matt Howren, Jerry Mull and Derek Sisson.

